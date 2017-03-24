class="post-template-default single single-post postid-224449 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

Proponent: Gallup survey indicates Nebraskans support investing in early childhood education

BY Kevin Mooney | March 24, 2017
Samuel Meisels (Mooney/RRN/KNEB)

The largest state survey conducted about the education of young children shows overwhelming support for more money being spent on early childhood development.

Samuel J. Meisels, founding executive director of the Buffett Early Childhood Institute,  told local childcare providers and early childhood educators gathered at the Hampton Inn Friday that the Gallup survey shows Nebraskans feel what they do is extremely important.

Meisels said the survey indicates Nebraskans say the state is not investing enough in early childhood education and “more needs to be done.”

Meisels says the data will hopefully convince the state’s policy makers and the private sector they need to invest more money in early childhood development so the state has the workers to fill high paying jobs. Meisels says making sure there are enough licensed child care providers in rural America will also help young couples stay in small towns.

