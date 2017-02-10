Proponents of bond issue say taking tours of GHS is important

Tours of Gering High School are available over the next several weeks prior to the march 14th bond issue where Gering patrons will vote on a $24 million renovation and addition to the high school.

Dr. Daryl Wills is co-chair of the Citizens Facility Committee and indicated it is important voters take a tour to understand what the needs are at the high school. Wills says the school is 51 years old and there are so many things that need to be renovated. Safety is important, as is bringing 9th graders up to the high school. Wills says those that take the tour understand why the bond issue is being proposed.

Wills says Gering is a residential community that has had a history of great schools and needs to continue that trend by updating what it already has.

Wills says tours will be given at any time someone wants one. But there are scheduled tours up to the election and those dates and time are available on the Gering Public Schools website.