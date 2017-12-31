class="post-template-default single single-post postid-281146 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

Proposal to hike cigarette taxes may be considered again

BY Kevin Mooney | December 31, 2017
Home News Regional News
Proposal to hike cigarette taxes may be considered again

A bill (LB438) that would raise taxes on a pack of cigarettes from 64 cents to $2.14 could get another look during the 2018 legislative session.

The bill’s sponsor is Omaha Sen. Sara Howard who rationalizes that raising the tax would deter youth from smoking and provide revenue for the state.

Cindy Jeffrey is with Public Health Association of Nebraska and Nebraska Health Education estimates thousand of youth under 18 would be kept from becoming adult smokers.

 

Supporters say raising the tax would also generate additional money for public health services…such as public health departments, community health centers and a tobacco prevention and control program.

Several entities oppose a bump in tobacco taxes including the Nebraska Petroleum Marketers and Convenience Store Association and the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments