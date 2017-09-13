Proposed 2017-18 WNCC budget provides a break for taxpayers

Property taxpayers in the WNCC region will get a tax break this year under the proposed 2017-18 budget that will have a public hearing later this afternoon before the Board of Governors.

WNCC Vice President of Administrative Services Bill Knapper says the property tax request is actually down a little,approximately five thousand dollars from last year. the tax levy also saw a decline of nearly half a cent to 9.68 cents. –

Knapper says the overall budget is only up a little over 3% and the operating budget was down nearly 1% during a year when business and industry training revenue was down over $300,000 due to the sale of Cabela’s. State aid to the college also saw a decrease due to the slumping ag economy and state budget issues.