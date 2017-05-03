Proposed downtown outdoor MMA event under review by Scottsbluff

A proposed summer event in downtown Scottsbluff that would involve MMA fights with a beer garden followed by a street dance is receiving close scrutiny by city officials.

Legion Combat Sports and Shots Bar and Grill are proposing the event June 17th outside of the bar between 17th and 19th Street and 18th Street. Police Chief Kevin Spencer told the council this week having such an event creates real concerns for him that would require doubling his staffing for Saturday night. Spencer said he needs a lot more in the way of specifics.

Public Works director Mark Bohl also noted his department would be in the middle of constructing “bulb-outs” downtown and would likely be in the area being discussed in mid-June, which would also present safety concerns.