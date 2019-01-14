Prosecutor drops charges against store owners in Bluffs CBD oil case

The Scotts Bluff County Attorney has dropped charges against the owners of a Scottsbluff store that sold Cannabidiol or CBD , to a police officer last month.

Court records show charges of distribution of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance against Heather Beguin and Dreyson Beguin were dismissed without prejudice at the request of prosecutor Dave Eubanks.

The pair had been arrested December 14th after Scottsbluff Police purchased CBD from them at their newly-opened business KB Natural Alternatives.

When contacted about the dismissal, Eubanks told, “I’m in agreement with (County Attorney) Don Kleine’s position in Douglas County, that we’ve got higher priorities and this is really a problem for the legislature, and they need to fix it.”