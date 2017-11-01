class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269362 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Officials expanding search area for pursuit suspect while asking public for help

BY Kevin Mooney | November 1, 2017
Cheyenne County law enforcement officials say it is likely the suspect in a pursuit in the southern panhandle earlier this week is out of Cheyenne County and they are working with law enforcement agencies in nearby counties to expand the search area.

County Attorney Paul Schaub says people inside and outside of Cheyenne County having information about suspicious activity are encouraged to contact one of their local law enforcement agencies.

Authorities say the suspect stole a turquoise 1997 GMC Sierra Pickup with Nebraska plate 39-97R at the end of the pursuit near Brownson In Cheyenne County. They say the person is armed with a 40 caliber handgun.

 

