Public awareness a major goal of Human Trafficking Symposium

An all-day Panhandle Human Trafficking Symposium is underway today (Wednesday) at the Gering Civic Center.

Scottsbluff Police Chief Kevin Spencer told KNEB News the symposium provides a high quality educational experience anyone can benefit from and provides the awareness this can happen even in small rural areas.

Spencer says, “We look at the data and analyze the statistics and know that it does happen even though we recognize it is not as frequents as in the metropolitan areas. it definitely can happen ere and we want everyone to report tnything they observe to law enforcement.

The symposium today is featuring panel discussions, professional presentations, and personal survivor stories.