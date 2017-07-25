Public comments show conflict between Gering School Board and Council

There is more evidence a rift may be growing between the Gering School Board and the Gering City Council.

For the second time a member of the school board, in this case Mary Winn, publicly chastised the council at their own meeting.

Winn claimed Gering residents are “bewildered” by the council’s failure in the last couple months to welcome a couple of business opportunities to Gering.

Winn said, “It is becoming increasingly apparent to those who live here there is something rotten in the city of Gering. The citizens of our community deserve better than the leadership and representation of the current city government, which not looking out for their best interest. ”

Winn and Board Chair Brian Copsey in earlier comments said the council’s failure to act positively on a local restaurant relocation and an out of town concrete company’s plan to locate on the east side of town is costing the school board potential state aid money.

In response Mayor Tony Kaufman said the cities of Scottsbluff and Gering are working cooperatively on fulfilling the specifics of a regional economic development plan, adding there are examples of progress and new business coming to town. Kaufman cited the Cobblestone Hotel and said there have been 20 projects over the last fifteen months that are under construction or have been completed

Kaufman said the school board members should leave the inter-city rivalry to the athletic playing field.