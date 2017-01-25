Public Forum on Alliance High School track delayed one day

A public forum for Alliance school district patrons that was to be held this evening on options to complete fundraising for a new Alliance High School track has been postponed by one day.

Superintendent Dr. Troy L. Unzicker says he has rescheduled the public forum to tomorrow (Thursday, January 26th) at 5:30 pm. The forum will be held at the Performing Arts Center.

Dr. Unzicker will address finances and the track project with an opportunity for patrons to ask questions.

After a year and a half of fundraising, $300,000 of the $650,000 cost has been raised. Dr. Unzicker says he will ask the public if the district should help complete the fundraising by using money that would be earmarked this year to help pay off a $2.5 million debt.

Unzicker says the district has had contributions up to $20,000 for the new track, but major contributions of as much as $100,000 may be needed to get the project quickly moving toward completion.

