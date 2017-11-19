class="post-template-default single single-post postid-273040 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

Public hearing Monday night on “blighted” declaration for west Bluffs property

BY Kevin Mooney | November 19, 2017
The Scottsbluff city council will hold a public hearing Monday night to consider declaring a  large parcel of property on the west side of town blighted and substandard so it can be readied for redevelopment.

The  over 120 acres is located south and west of Wal-Mart and Home Depot.  The declaration is needed to use tax increment financing to update the infrastructure for future redevelopment.

Dave Schaff of M.C. Schaff and Associates told the council two weeks ago the owners of the property wanted to annex the property, but deteriorating infrastructure and structures delayed that request.

