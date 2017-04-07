Public Hearing on Gering zoning request continued another two weeks

The Gering city council has continued the Public Hearing that was scheduled Monday until the April 24th meeting on a controversial re-zoning request for a vacant area at the northwest corner of Five Rocks Road and Country Club Road.

The council had already delayed action on the measure for two weeks after an hour of public comment March 27th with opponents outnumbering supporters three to one on changing the zoning from rural residential to neighborhood/commercial.

The request is being made in an effort to relocate Marky’s Meat Market and construct an accompanying barbecue restaurant.

Jennifer Baird is the President of the nearby Buffalo Ridge Homeowners Association, citing concerns about safety among other reasons.

Opponents repeatedly said Brody Gies’ request amounted to spot zoning that was opposite of what was espoused in the city’s comprehensive plan and could lead to additional unwanted retail development on the 4.6 acres owned by Steve Schaneman.

The Public Hearing that officially opened on March 27th and was continued, has now been delayed until the April 24th Gering City Council meeting.