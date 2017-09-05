Public Hearing tonight on East Overland corridor revitalization plan

The Scottsbluff City Council this evening will conduct a public hearing at 6:05 p.m. regarding completion of the East Overland Corridor Revitalization Plan. The planned project is funded in part by a community development block grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

Scottsbluff City Planner Annie Folck told KNEB News they are hoping to hear from people who were involved in the early stages of the process. She says the point of the public hearing tonight is to wrap up the process they started last spring when they put together the plan for East Overland.

Folck says they want to get feedback on how that process went and to hear if people felt they did a good job of reaching out to the neighborhood. And if they felt the results accurately captured what people wanted for the neighborhood.

As far as where they are in the process right now, Folck says they are in the process of putting together a program for facade grants for properties along the route.

She says they hope to have all of that approved and rolled out so people can start applying for those facade grants in October.