Public invited to plant trees at Chadron State Park

The public is invited to assist Boy Scouts on Saturday, October 7, in planting about 2,500 ponderosa pine seedlings in areas burned by the 2012 wildfire at Chadron State Park.

Volunteers should arrive at the park’s campground between 7:30-8 a.m. in work attire. The plantings, which will occur at various points throughout the park, are expected wrap up early in the afternoon.

Helping organize the effort are park staff, employees of the Upper Niobrara White Natural Resources District and the Nebraska Forest Service. Funding is being provided by the Nebraska Environmental Trust.

This marks the third year of the Boy Scouts’ five-year plan to plant trees at Chadron State Park. The plantings help remedy areas that received catastrophic damage from fire and are designed to complement the standing forest and recent thinning efforts.

For more information, contact Jim Schmitt of the Boy Scouts at 308-377-2240.