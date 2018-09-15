Public Invited To POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

The community is invited to attend a ceremony honoring the nation’s POWs and MIAs hosted by Western Nebraska Community College.

The ceremony, in conjunction with National POW/MIA Recognition Day, will be held Friday, September 21 at 10 a.m. in front of the Clark N. Williams Multicultural Learning Center on the WNCC Scottsbluff Campus.

“Remembering and recognizing the sacrifices made by our nation’s military is an essential responsibility for all Americans,” said WNCC Military and Veterans Affairs Director Chris Wolf. “With this ceremony, we hope to honor those who have carried or continue to carry those sacrifices, and their families.”

The ceremony will include the presentation of colors by the Scottsbluff High School Air Force ROTC, an explanation of the Missing Man Table by WNCC Instrumental Music instructor and Sergeant First Class with the Colorado National Guard Dr. Nathaniel Johnson, and a speech from Jerry Lucas, a Vietnam War veteran. One of Lucas’s roles during the war included processing overseas placement records, which sent troops to Vietnam. Lucas later found out one of the records he processed was of his best friend being sent to war, where he was later killed in combat. To cope with the trauma, Lucas wrote a poem titled, ‘The Last Retreat,’ which will be included in his speech at the ceremony.

“Even though he wasn’t in Vietnam, he has a real emotional connection to the war,” Wolf said. “I’m sure it will be a very powerful speech.”

No reservations are required, though those interested in attending should note in the case of inclement weather, the ceremony will be moved to The Pit, inside the Main Building, across the street.