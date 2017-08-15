Public invited to view the eclipse at the Panhandle Research and Extension Center

The University of Nebraska Panhandle Research and Extension Center will host a viewing of the total solar eclipse on Monday from 10 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Lawn space west of the building at 4502 Avenue I will be available. Visitors should follow signs and directions to locate parking and viewing areas.

The partial phase starts at 10:25 a.m., and totality starts at 11:48 a.m., lasting for 1 minute, 42 seconds, according to information from www.eclipse2017.org.

Admission is free, but the Center will not provide any food or bottled water. Restrooms and drinking fountains are available on the premises. There is a limited number of picnic tables for people who bring food with them. A limited number of approved eclipse-viewing glasses will be available.

More information about the eclipse is available at https://www.greatamericaneclipse.com/