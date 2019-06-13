Public listening sessions on university president search begin June 20-21

Faculty, staff, students, alumni and supporters, and members of the public are invited to a series of listening sessions beginning June 20 and 21 to gather input on the search for the next president of the University of Nebraska.

The executive firm assisting NU in the search, AGB Search, will host the listening sessions together with the Board of Regents. Attendees will have the opportunity to share the qualities and characteristics they would like to see in NU’s next president. Input from the sessions will inform the development of a leadership profile that will be used to help attract candidates.

“Nobody knows better than the extended University of Nebraska community what we should be looking for and what we should be thinking about as we begin our next chapter. My colleagues on the Board and I want to hear from as many stakeholders as possible throughout this critical search process,” Board of Regents Chairman Tim Clare said. “Our view is, the more the better. That’s why we’re hosting 20 listening sessions now with more to come in the fall semester. We thank the Nebraskans who have shared their thoughts with us so far, and we look forward to hearing from many more in the weeks and months ahead.”

Details on the listening sessions follow. While sessions are generally targeted to specific stakeholder groups, all sessions are open to all members of the University of Nebraska community and public.

University of Nebraska at Omaha (Thursday, June 20)

The Thompson Alumni Center (6705 Dodge St., Omaha)

· 8 to 9 a.m.: Faculty listening session

· 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Staff/administrator listening session

· 11 a.m. to Noon: Student listening session

· 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Alumni/business/community listening session

· 2 to 3 p.m.: Open listening session

University of Nebraska at Kearney (Thursday, June 20)

Nebraskan Student Union (1013 W. 27th St., Kearney)

· 8 to 9 a.m.: Faculty listening session

· 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Staff/administrator listening session

· 11 a.m. to Noon: Student listening session

· 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Alumni/business/community listening session

· 2 to 3 p.m.: Open listening session

University of Nebraska-Lincoln (Friday, June 21)

Nebraska Innovation Campus Conference Center (2021 Transformation Drive, Lincoln)

· 8 to 9 a.m.: Faculty listening session

· 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Staff/administrator listening session

· 11 a.m. to Noon: Student listening session

· 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Alumni/business/community listening session

· 2 to 3 p.m.: Open listening session

University of Nebraska Medical Center (Friday, June 21)

Dr. Stanley M. and Dorothy Truhlsen Campus Events Center (619 S. 42nd St., Omaha)

· 8 to 9 a.m.: Faculty listening session

· 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.: Staff/administrator listening session

· 11 a.m. to Noon: Student listening session

· 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.: Alumni/business/community listening session

· 2 to 3 p.m.: Open listening session

Additional listening sessions will be hosted by the Presidential Search Advisory Committee and AGB Search on Aug. 27-28 on each of the university’s campuses. Details for those sessions will be announced when they are finalized. Input from the August sessions will refine the criteria by which the Presidential Search Advisory Committee screens and evaluates applicants. Following a public solicitation of nominations for the advisory committee, the membership of the committee is expected to go before the Board for consideration at its June 28 meeting.

Members of the university community and public who are unable to attend any of the listening sessions are encouraged to submit feedback to presidentsearch@nebraska.edu on the qualities, characteristics, and skills they would like to see in NU’s next leader.

Current President Hank Bounds is stepping down in August after four years at the helm. The Board has named Dr. Susan Fritz, NU’s executive vice president and provost, as interim president-elect.