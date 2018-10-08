Public urged to attend open house on Gering comprehensive plan

The City of Gering is asking for residents to provide input toward a new comprehensive plan and zoning code by attending an open house Tuesday evening or completing a survey addressing the issue.

The City of Gering has engaged the help of Ayres Associates and DPlanitt to lay out the community’s vision for Gering’s future and determine where and what type of development may occur throughout the city.

City Planner Annie Folck told KNEB News this process will cover a broad range of regulations and policies, including future transportation, land use, public facilities, infrastructure, and neighborhoods. She says it has been a struggle recently to deal with present day development and business requests with the current outdated master plan, which is 20 years old.

Urban planner Matt Ashby with Ayres and Assicates says the open house Tuesday from 4-7 p.m. at the Gering Civic center will be an informal listening session so his group can understand the values and pulse of the community. Ashby says communities change over time and during the last 20 years the technology upgrades and potential growth of the city requires a proactive lead on a vision for the future plus zoning that aligns with that vision.

If you can’t attend, Log onto www.plangering.org where you can review important plan documents such as the Trends Report and share your vision for Gering by filling out the community survey.

Ashby says to this point the 150 people who have filled out the survey have identified economic development, business retention, and labor force development as the three key issues to be addressed in the comprehensive plan.