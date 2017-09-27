Pumpkin patch and Festival of Hope partner to fight cancer

The Pumpkin Patch at BEFarm, outside of Bayard, is partnering with Festival of Hope this Saturday and through October to sell pink pumpkins in the fight against cancer.

Billy Estes, owner and farmer of BEFARM has been in search for the pink pumpkin seeds since he first saw them a couple of years ago.

“I have a bit of a different philosophy to farming than your everyday farmer,” he said. “I want the farm to be certified organic, so we implement those farming practices, which made it hard to find certified organic or untreated (pumpkin) seeds.”

Estes did find the pink blush pumpkin seeds, called “porcelain doll,” which he planted this year. The seed was actually discovered by accident. A Colorado farmer spotted the light pink hue several years ago and spent five years cultivating it to create the pink pumpkin.

“They are very pink when you see them next to an orange pumpkin, but more of a lighter pink when you see them by themselves,” he said. “They have also started an organization, Pink Pumpkin Patch Foundation to support Breast Cancer awareness.”

Fifty percent of all pink pumpkin sales will be donated to Festival of Hope, and Estes is hoping to raise $5,000 with his pumpkins.

“Part of my desire in growing these pink pumpkins was to support cancer research with pumpkins and awareness,” he said. “I really believe in supporting the community and Festival of Hope is such good partner to help those local cancer survivors and families.”

The pink pumpkins range in price from $8 to $12. The farm also has 24 other varieties of pumpkins and squash for purchase, as well as a free hay bale maze, pumpkin bowling, and pumpkin tables games.

The Pumpkin Patch at BEFarm will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until the end of October, weather permitting.

For more information or directions visit the Facebook page at The Pumpkin Patch at BEFarm.