Pumpkins and more at annual Family Fun Day

The Gering Kiwanis will host its 12th annual Family Fun Day Saturday, Oct. 7, from 10 am. to 2 p.m., at Legacy of the Plains in Gering.

“We will have a lot of family friendly games,” said Kiwanian Rick Myers, co-coordinator of the event. “Since its the Nebraska-Wisconsin game Saturday, we’ll have a Cornhusker-Badger football game, where everyone will get to launch potatoes at Badger targets.”

There will also be a pedal tractor course, a hay bale fort, and a pumpkin patch. The Nebraska Game and Parks will be at the event with archery and Makinzie Gregory, Miss Old West Balloon Fest queen, will be signing autographs and sharing her platform.

“This is our major fundraising event,” Myers said. “We have a lot of projects we support throughout the year, post prom, pup-pack, cat-packs, safe kids, just a variety of kid friendly activities.”

The NPNRD will also be at the fun day, with volunteers from the Nebraska Conservation Education Fund/AmeriCorps Common Ground Program to do hands on activities learning about pollinators.

“Kids can come to our booth learn about the different pollinators and make little bees out of pipe-cleaners,” said Bob Wolf, information and education coordinator for the North Platte NRD. “Then they’ll be able to go to different flowers around the Legacy of the Plains, to demonstrate how pollinators go from plant to plant and how pollinating works.”

A hot dog lunch will be available for $5, and pumpkins will be on sale.

Admission for the day is $3 per vehicle.