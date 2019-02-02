Purses with a Purpose to benefit area women veterans

The Bayard American Legion Auxiliary made a donation of purses filled with personal items for women Thursday.

“Purses with a Purpose” was started originally for homeless woman who are veterans. The pursues have hygiene and other items such as sock, scarfs, gloves in them. The idea is to give them hope and inspire them to seek help getting off the streets.

This year alone, the program has collected 1,320 plus purses in which 300 came to the western end of the state.

The Doves Program received 20 of them to give out to their clients.

The Military and Veterans Affairs Programs at Western Nebraska Community College also received 20 purses for women veterans utilizing their services.

Purses with a Purpose is a nationwide effort to