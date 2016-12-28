Pursuit driver to face trial after preliminary hearing

The man who led authorities on a 100 mile per hour chase through eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska last week will face trial after being bound over to Scotts Bluff County District Court Tuesday on multiple counts. 24 year old Frederick Ramirez will be arraigned Friday on charges that include flight to avoid arrest, possession of a controlled substance, driving under suspension, willful reckless driving, possession of stolen property, obstructing a police office and criminal mischief.

His passenger, 34 year old Jennifer Roose, will also be arraigned Friday on three counts of possession of methamphetamine and a failure to appear charge.

Ramirez is also facing charges from a warrant regarding the theft of checks from a car in Scottsbluff December 9th and a short pursuit in Gering later that day where the suspect was able to elude Police. The charges are Misdemeanor Theft , Driving Under Suspension, and Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest.