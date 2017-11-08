Pursuit suspect apprehended sleeping in stolen vehicle in Broomfield, Colorado park

A suspect who fled after a high speed southern Panhandle pursuit last week was found early this morning in a Broomfield, Colorado park.

Brian Fielman with the U.S. Marshal’s Office says the arrest of 21-year-old Elijah Dunning of Commerce City, Colorado occurred around 6:30 this morning.

Fielman says authorities believe the Mercedes Dunning was in had been stolen in Colorado after he fled from the Nebraska pursuit in a stolen GMC pickup. Dunning’s girlfriend 26 year old Justine Day of Commerce City, who had active Colorado warrants for identity theft and fraud, was with him and was also taken into custody.

Fielman says Broomfield Police wanted Dunning for breaking into a number of vehicles, and tried to apprehend Dunning earlier but he had eluded them. Fielman praised Broomfield Police for their help in taking Dunning into custody.

Court documents say Dunning is charged in Nebraska with five felonies, including: Theft by Receiving Stolen Property, Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Prohibited Person, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

The documents say the Dodge pickup Dunning was driving during the Nebraska pursuit came back as stolen, and an inventory of the vehicle revealed a loaded Smith and Wesson handgun, methamphetamine, and a glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine in it. Additionally, authorities found multiple identification cards belonging to multiple people, including the driver’s.

The following morning, a pickup was stolen from the Bronson, Nebraska area- where the suspect was last seen.

In the pickup, they located tools, electronics, and cameras and other stolen items that did not belong to the original owner. Authorities also found mail addressed to Dunning in the pickup.

On Friday, November 3rd, Dunning’s grandmother called the Nebraska State Patrol, and gave investigators Elijah’s phone number. Authorities then sought a warrant to ping the phone to get real time GPS coordinates.