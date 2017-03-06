Pursuit suspect sentenced to year in jail, likely facing more time

The man who led authorities on a 100 mile per hour chase throughout western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming in mid December has been sentenced to a year in jail, and could face another four years in prison when he is sentenced on more serious charges in April.

24 year old Frederick Ramirez was sentenced to a total of a year in jail Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court for convictions of assault, theft and driving under suspension that were unrelated to the pursuit.

Friday Ramirez was convicted of felony fleeing to avoid arrest and possession of methamphetamine in the pursuit case after entering pleas as part of a plea agreement in District Court. Ramirez could receive up to two years in prison on each of those counts when he is sentenced April 12th at 2:30 p.m.