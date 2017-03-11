PVB recognized by USDA Rural Development for contributions in Wheatland

USDA Rural Development Business Programs Director Scott Sutherland recognized Platte Valley Bank as its “Business Lending Partnership of the Year” for 2017 at a ceremony held Friday at the company’s Wheatland Branch. The lender was recognized for their contributions to the community and the local economy.

In 2015, Platte Valley Bank of Wheatland financed the Comfort Inn project with a $4.5 million loan guarantee. The hotel, which held its grand opening, last year, generated 15 jobs and provides a safe place to stay for tourists traveling the main corridor to and from Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks.

Accepting the award on behalf of Platte Valley Bank was, Platte Valley Companies President/CEO Hod Kosman and Platte Valley Bank Wheatland Community President Keith Geis.

“Platte Valley Bank’s commitment to underserved rural communities is exactly what USDA is striving to accomplish by bolstering private credit with qualified lenders to improve the quality of life in rural America,” Sutherland said. “Growing the economy by investing in rural communities and increasing opportunities for families and businesses is critical to our nation’s future.”