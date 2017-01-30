R.C. Scot Apartment murder suspect has case bound up to District Court

The man accused of fatally stabbing a Scottsbluff woman in his apartment on New Year’s Eve has had his case bound over to Scotts Bluff County District Court.

64-year-old Lucio Munoz is charged with murdering 48-year-old Melissa May.

On Monday afternoon, Munoz- through an interpreter- waived his preliminary hearing on the charges of first degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

He will be arraigned on those charges on Friday in Scotts Bluff County District Court.

Munoz is accused of stabbing May multiple times in his apartment unit at the R.C. Scot Apartment complex in Scottsbluff. He fled to Bradley, Illinois- where he was arrested by authorities in Kankakee County before waiving extradition back to Scotts Bluff County to face the charges.