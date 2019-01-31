Radiothon helps United Way close in on campaign goal

United Way of Western Nebraska’s 2018 – 2019 campaign is closer to its final goal, thanks to the generosity of those who donated through this year’s Radiothon.

$6,000 was raised over more than 10 hours Thursday as KNEB and Main Street Market teamed up with United Way for the event.

Executive Director Steph Black says she was pleased with the total amount raised. “We had lots of walk-in traffic, which was different than past years. Our community is so giving, and we know things are really tough right now and people really came through,” says Black. “We had a lot of five-dollar donations today and you know what, those five dollars all add up and we are so grateful.”

Black thanked all the volunteers for their efforts and sponsors for the donated incentives. She says the money raised helped bring the campaign to within $12,000 of the $335,000 goal, and she’s hopeful of hitting that mark over the final two weeks .