Rain falls on Wyoming wildfire but heavy fuels still burn

A quarter inch of rain fell on a wildfire burning in the Medicine Bow National Forest in southeast Wyoming.

Despite the rain on Wednesday, fire officials say heavy fuels continue to burn and only 18 percent of the fire has been contained.

The rain prompted firefighters to postpone a planned burnout along the southern side of the fire on Thursday. Officials say the postponement will allow crews additional time to strengthen firelines and be completely ready for when the burnout can be done.

The fire that began last week has burned about 3.6 square miles of timber in the Keystone area.

The small communities of Keystone, Rambler, Lake Creek and Moores Gulch remain under an evacuation order and nearby camping areas in the forest remain closed.