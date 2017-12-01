Rapid City man accused of sexually assaulting 14-year-old Gering girl

A 20-year-old man from Rapid City, South Dakota has been arrested for allegedly having sex with a Gering girl on multiple occasions in 2016.

Lonney “Levi” Brown was arrested last month on a Scotts Bluff County warrant in South Dakota, charging him with three counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor and one count of Enticement by an Electronic Communication Device.

Court documents say Gering Police Investigators received the case in August to follow up on a sexual assault investigation involving a girl who was 14 at the time of the alleged assaults.

The girl says she met Brown at a church camp in South Dakota in the summer of 2016. Documents say an adult working at the camp told investigators he was trying to keep an eye on Brown after noticing that he was “spending a lot of time” with the girl and “there was a drastic age difference between the two.”

In the following months, Brown reportedly drove to Scotts Bluff County and had sexual relations with the girl three times.

The arrest affidavit says the encounters occurred at the Gering Golf Course and at a Scottsbluff hotel.

Gering Police went to the hotel and found that Brown had booked a room on September 30, 2016 and checked out the following day. A forensic search was conducted on the girl’s iPod and iPhone, and it was determined that she had logged on to the hotel’s WiFi between the same dates.

Brown’s number was also saved on her phone, and investigators found multiple messages from him that were sexual in nature.

Lonney Brown was arraigned on the charges Friday morning in Scotts Bluff County Court, and is being held on a $500,00 bond at 10%.