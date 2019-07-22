Rapid City Man Arrested On Chadron Assault Charges

A Rapid City man has been arrested for sexual assault and assault following an investigation of the Nebraska State Patrol and the Chadron Police Department.

A release from the State Patrol says Chadron Police received a report on Sunday from the Chadron Community Hospital, that a female had come to the hospital with significant injuries.

The victim reported the she had been sexually assaulted and physically assaulted multiple times at a motel in Crawford.

Chadron Police requested assistance from the State Patrol in the case, and following investigative steps taken Sunday, 33 year old Jesse Sierra of Rapid City was arrested in Chadron for first degree sexual assault and first degree assault.

The Patrol says Sierra was transported to Scottsbluff for holding in the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center Sunday evening.

The Dawes County Sheriff’s Office and Rapid City Police also assisted in the investigation, which is ongoing.