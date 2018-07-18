Rapid City man convicted for having sex with Gering girl

A 21-year-old man from Rapid City, South Dakota has been convicted of having sex with a 14-year-old Gering girl on several occasions occasions in 2016.

A Scotts Bluff County District Court jury came back with the verdict late yesterday, convicting Lonny “Levi” Brown. The trial lasted two days, and Brown was found guilty on three counts of First Degree Sexual Assault of a Minor and one count of Enticement by an Electronic Communication Device.

Each sexual assault conviction carries a penalty of 1 to 50 years in prison, and the enticement charge carries a maximum of two years in prison. Sentencing will be August 31st at 8:30 a.m.

Court documents says the Gering Police investigation indicated the girl met Brown at a church camp in South Dakota in the summer of 2016, where a camp counselor said he noticed Brown was “spending a lot of time” with the underage girl.

In the following months, Brown reportedly drove to Scotts Bluff County and had sexual relations with the girl three times.

The arrest affidavit says the encounters occurred at the Gering Golf Course and at a Scottsbluff hotel.