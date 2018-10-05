Raul Aguallo receives Kiwanis International’s highest award

The Scottsbluff Noon Kiwanis Club Thursday presented Kiwanis International’s highest honor to Western Nebraska Regional Airport Director Raul Aguallo.

Aguallo, an eight year member who has served in many capacities, including President, has spent much of his free time in club events aiding youth in our community.

Aguallo said, “The mission of our club is to serve the children of the world, one child and one community at a time. I fell in love with the mission. I love kids and I love working with children, and everything I do centers around those things.”

Aguallo said it meant a lot to him that his club recognized his efforts in this way and he was “very happy and proud to get this award.”

The award is named for Norris Lusche, a former district governor of the Rocky Mountain Region of Kiwanis who went on to become the international president of Kiwanis. In honor of Aguallo the Scottsbluff Kiwanis Club donated $1,000 to the Rocky Mountain District Foundation, which supports The Kiwanis Pediatric Trauma Institute.