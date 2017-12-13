Raybould says she will be an “independent-minded” Senator

A Lincoln council member who is running for the U.S. Senate says she wants to be the “independent-minded” senator that the state needs in Congress.

Jane Raybould, who is traveling the state to introduce her campaign and hear constituent concerns, says the partisanship in the Senate will not solve the problems the country and Nebraska are facing. Raybould says senators should not voting in a partisan way 100% of the time and she will work with her colleagues to find solutions on important issues.

Raybould noted when she was on the Lancaster County Commission she was the only Democrat and had to work with her fellow commissioners to get things accomplished.

Raybould says access and affordability of health care, concerns about NAFTA negotiations, and where the current administration is moving in regards to education have been the concerns of citizens around the state.

Raybould has invited the public to meet her at a rally Wednesday evening at 19th and Broadway beginning at 6 p.m.