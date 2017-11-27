RDC aiming for mid-December to get grizzly bears into temporary outside exhibit

The Riverside Discovery Center is aiming for mid-December to have a temporary outside exhibit ready for the two grizzly bear cubs rescued after the cubs’s mother was illegally killed by a black bear hunter in Wyoming.

Zoo Director Anthony Mason says the zoo’s leopard has been moved to another location and renovations are being made to strengthen the leopard exhibit to accommodate the bears.

The zoo is seeking donations and sponsorships from the community to offset the remodeling costs and help with the funding of a new, permanent estimated $500,000 outside exhibit for the bears as they grow up. The bears are currently located in an enclosure at the hospital area at the back of the zoo.

Individuals and businesses who would like to donate can do so at Riversidediscoverycenter.org/bears.