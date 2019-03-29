RDC and OTCF Team Up for Spring Zoo Member and Donation Drive

The Riverside Discovery Center Zoo is teaming up with the Oregon Trail Community Foundation during the month of April to kick off the zoo’s spring membership and donation drive.

With a membership, you and your loved ones can gain unlimited access to the zoo during regular hours plus the majority of their events.

This includes their upcoming Easter Egg Hunts on April 20th & 21st at 11 a.m. & 1 p.m.

You also get a 15% discount in the zoo’s gift shop, discounts on camps & certain events and access to their member’s only Breakfast with the Bears event.

Memberships are active from date of purchase for 1 year.

Don’t forget the splash pad going all Summer and the zoo’s Rowdy Reptile and Mammal Mania stage shows.

The first 20 memberships purchased will receive a free Papa Murphy’s take and bake pizza along with other prizes given away at random, including shirts, toys and more.

Every membership purchased in April will also get a $2 off coupon to Cappuccino and Company.

Members will also get in early during the upcoming debut of their new Chimpanzee group.

Join online at bidpal.net/rdc or in person at the Zoo.