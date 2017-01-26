RDC Announces Discover Family Fun Weekends

Riverside Discovery Center is kicking off their new “Discover Family Fun Weekends” with a special three day Valentine event February 10 -12.

Discover Family Fun Weekends will be one Saturday a month and include animal presentations, keeper talks, and activities for the whole family.

For the February event, students can start participating now by making a valentine for their favorite RDC animal. These valentines will be displayed around the RDC and staff will vote on their favorite creations. The winners of the contest will receive two single day passes, a keeper talk about their favorite animal, and a special behind-the-scenes activity. To be entered the valentines must be turned into the front office by February 13 and on the back include the student’s name, grade, and contact information.

All day February 10th and 11th there will be a silent auction in the Mount Room located at the back of the Heritage Barn. Guests will be able to bid on items that have been decorated by RDC animal residents and special RDC activities.

On February 12th from 2 – 3 p.m. the Mount Room will be open only to members, inside they will be able to bid on auction items and attend an animal presentation.

On February 10th and 11th there will be crafts for kids from 10 a.m. to noon, a Love Bird keeper talk at 11 a.m., and an animal presentation at noon.

Questions about these events can be directed to Jen Mitchell at 632–2233 or email at education@riversidediscoverycenter.org.

Check out the RDC Facebook page or main website for the latest on events and programs.