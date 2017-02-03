RDC announces hiring of new curator

The Riverside Zoological Foundation Board of Directors has announced the hiring of Anthony Mason as Zoo Curator for the Riverside Discovery Center.

Mason comes to the RDC from the Lubee Bat Conservancy in Gainesville, FL, where he held the position as Head Keeper .

He is a Nebraska native and has worked at both the Henry Doorly Zoo and at Riverside Discovery Center approximately six years ago as a zookeeper. Mason said he was hoping the curator position here would come open to give him a chance to come back.

Mason expressed his enthusiasm for the potential of the RDC and encouraged community volunteers to contact him for future projects at the RDC.

As a way for Mason to get acquainted, the zoo Saturday and Sunday is giving 50% off on admission if visitors like the zoo on Facebook or mention one of their posts on the social media site. They are also giving 20% off of items in the gift shop and one of the tigers is going to give a prediction on the Super Bowl at 1 p.m. Sunday.