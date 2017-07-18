RDC going through AZA accreditation inspection Tuesday and Wednesday

Each five years, the Riverside Discovery Center Zoo goes through a stringent inspection to maintain it’s accreditation by the AZA (Association of Zoos and Aquariums).

Staff at the RDC have been busy making final preparations for the inspection that will be taking place on Tuesday and Wednesday.

RDC Zoo Curator Anthony Mason told KNEB News a team of inspectors from different zoos around the country, including veterinarians and managment heads of zoos will spend a couple of days here examining literally everything.

Mason says the inspectors will provide a report on any discrepancies they find, and the zoo will then file a report on how they will respond. Mason says they will not get word on whether they have received their accreditation again until the annual conference in September.

Mason says there are a lot of benefits to being part of the AZA, and that accreditation shows our local zoo is maintaining high standards in animal care, guest engagement and education.