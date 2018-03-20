RDC Grizzly Bear names announced

After a full month of votes from the public, the Riverside Discovery Center has announced the names for the orphaned bears that came to the zoo in the latter part of 2017.

The bear’s names are ‘Smokey’ and ‘Bandit’ and were selected this week after hundreds of votes were cast at the zoo.

“The staff are thrilled with the names,” says Zoo Director Anthony Mason. “They work so hard to take care of these ‘little’ guys every day and love that the public is taking so much interest in their stories.”

The brother bears came to Riverside Discovery Center a few months after their mother was illegally killed in Wyoming. Mason says they did not have the necessary skills to survive in the wild and would have been euthanized if they didn’t find a home.

“This is their forever home,” Mason said. “So, we’ll have lots of fun events and activities and educational camps that will center around the bears.”

The Riverside Discovery Center continues to fundraise for a larger, permanent home for Smokey and Bandit.