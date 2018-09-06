RDC Receives $100k Donation from PVC for Grizzly Bear Exhibit

The Riverside Discovery Center continues to make progress in fundraising to build a new home for the orphaned grizzly bear brothers taken in last year.

During a ceremony at the zoo Thursday morning, their largest donor to date, Platte Valley Companies, presented a check for $100,000 toward the effort.

Platte Valley Companies President and CEO Hod Kosman said they were dedicated to preserving the history of the region the bears represent.

Zoo director Anthony Mason said when complete it will be one of the largest grizzly exhibits in the country at an AZA facility, and will have some truly interesting features unlike anything in our region.

They also showcased a few of the preliminary bear exhibit designs, and Mason said they hope that the generous support of Platte Valley Companies, encourages others within the community to throw their support behind this very worthwhile project.

He said they are still encouraging individual donors, business sponsors, legacy donations, memorial donations and any other types of support from the community at large.