RDC seeks help in naming young Grizzly bears

The Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff is seeking the public’s help in naming the two young Grizzly bears at the zoo.

Visit the Zoo now through March 15th and cast your votes for the names of their young bears.

Zoo Director Anthony Mason told KNEB News you can make your voice heard and see the Bears while they’re still (relatively) small.

Mason said “It’s important to me that the whole community feels as invested in the lives of these animals, as I do. That is why I wanted to get everyone involved in giving them their names. I hope everyone comes out and casts their vote!”

In addition they will chose 2 random voters to win a 25″ stuffed bear as a thank you for helping them chose the names

Mason also said they are excited to be over 10% of their Phase 1 goal of raising $500,000 in their campaign to build a new modern home in the heart of the zoo for these Grizzly Bears who were tragically orphaned in Wyoming last spring.

Mason is asking for individuals, businesses and other organizations to donate. Donations can be made at riversidediscoverycenter.org/bears or mailed to 1600 S. Beltline Hwy. W. or called into 308-630-6236 or made in person.

He says business and presenting sponsorships are also available.