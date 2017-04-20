RDC to host “Party for the Planet” on Saturday

The Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff will be hosting a day of conservation oriented fun this Saturday.

All day long the zoo will have themed activities, keeper talks, animal encounters and more.

Zoo Director Anthony Mason says it’s a great way to learn what you can do to help the planet and enjoy a fun day out with your family at the same time. Mason says they also have new animals in their petting zoo.

Then on the following Friday and Saturday, April 28th and 29th, Riverside Discovery Center will have their Science Fest, with local science groups, experiments, crafts, activities, games, and animal encounters on Friday the 28th. Mason says it will be a fun day for the entire family. Then on Saturday the 29th, they will be judging local student’s science projects that have registered through RDC with prizes awarded for different age groups.

Mason says if you know anyone who has a science project that would like to register it, deadline is next Wednesday, April 26th.

You can pick up registration forms in the gift shop or email education@riversidediscoverycenter.org for a form or more information.