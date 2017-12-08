RDC to unveil bear cubs next weekend

The Riverside Discovery Center has announced that the orphaned grizzly bear cubs that found a new home in Scottsbluff will be able to be seen by the public starting December 16th.

Zoo Director Anthony Mason says on that Saturday, there will be special bear talks throughout the day. He adds they are excited to share these cute Grizzly Bears with the world and hope that everyone will come out to welcome them to our community that day.

Current zoo members and donors will have the opportunity to have ‘Breakfast with the Bears’ earlier that Saturday before the zoo opens up to the general public. Mason says that is their way of saying “thank you” for the support they’ve received over the years.

Saturday the 16th will also mark the kickoff of Phase 1 of a new capital campaign aimed at building a large new home here at the zoo for the life of the bears.

Mason says they need to raise $500,000 in our first phase, and donations can be made online or by sending a check to the zoo.

The bear cub brothers came to Riverside Discovery Center earlier in the year, a few months after their mother was illegally killed in Wyoming. Mason says they did not have the necessary skills to survive in the wild and would have been euthanized if they didn’t find a home.