RDC Zoo to host “Eclipse at the Zoo”

Riverside Discovery Center in Scottsbluff is hoping to gain some insight on whether animals behave differently during a total solar eclipse as it makes it’s path across the panhandle next Monday.

RDC Zoo Curator Anthony Mason says there’s not a ton of research related to how animals react to eclipses.

Mason says they will be watching, just like everyone else that joins them, to see how the animals do react to the eclipse.

There will be a number of associated activities going on at the zoo each day starting Thursday leading up to to the eclipse on Monday.

Mason says they are also selling a limited number of “Eclipse at the Zoo 2017” t-shirts and specially made post cards to commemorate the event.

With the large number of out of town people expected in the area for the eclipse, Mason is hoping they will have a nice crowd come join them at the zoo.