Real Country 101.7 The Trail Signs On

Radio listeners in western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming now have a new radio station.

The Nebraska Rural Radio Association launched a new radio station today – Real Country, 101.7 The Trail.

The station plays a mix of traditional country music, with a heavy emphasis on the 1980’s and 1990’s.

“We are really excited to give listeners another choice,” Bill Boyer, Director of Programming and Operations, said. “The landscape of country music has changed over the years, and the audience for classic country music is growing exponentially.”

Listeners can hear 101.7 The Trail by going to 101.7 FM on any radio. They may also listen by going to KNEB-FM HD-2 on HD radios, or by going online to www.kneb.com.

“We are actually the first commercial radio station in the Panhandle to operate in HD,” Boyer added. “So, for those who have these advanced radios, which are becoming more common in cars, can hear both 94.1 The Brand and 101.7 The Trail on their HD radios.”

To celebrate the launch of the new station, 101.7 The Trail will play no commercials through the weekend.

To listen to the station online, click here.