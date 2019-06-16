Recent Morrill High School graduate killed in I-80 accident

An 18-year-old Henry man, who just one month ago graduated from Morrill High School, has died from injuries sustained in a Friday afternoon accident in Lincoln County.

It occurred around 4:12 p.m. near mile marker 155 on Interstate 80, about three miles west of the Sutherland interchange.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a semi was stopped in the westbound lanes of the Interstate when a pickup collided with the rear of the semi. The driver of the pickup, 18-year-old Sidney Fiske of Henry died.

Fiske was a key component of the Morrill Lion’s basketball program this past season, where the team had its best record in more than 20 years.

Funeral services for Fiske are pending.