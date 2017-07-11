Reception Wednesday will honor former Panhandle Coop CEO Bob Pile

A reception will be held Wednesday at the Gering Civic Center for former Panhandle Cooperative Association President Bob Pile, whose retirement was effective July 1st.

Pile started his lengthy career with Panhandle Coop on December 8, 1975, as an accountant and held positions as office manager, fuel accountant, chief accountant and senior controller before being named Chief Financial Officer. Pile served as CFO for eleven years before his promotion to President in 2007.

Pile says technology’s impact has been the biggest improvement during the last ten years, but better facilities have also been part of what he has accomplished, including a new convenience store facility in Bridgeport and a fertilizer plant in Alliance.

Pile says remodeling at Coop grocery stores in Kimball, Scottsbluff and Torrington have also been huge. Charlie Wright was named Pile’s successor.

Pile’s reception will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.