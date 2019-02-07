Reclamation issues snowmelt forecast for North Platte River Basin

MILLS, Wyo. – The Wyoming Area Office of the Bureau of Reclamation has prepared the February snowmelt runoff forecasts and operating plans for the North Platte River Basin.

The February forecasts indicate the spring snowmelt runoff will be above average. Total April through July runoff in the North Platte River Basin above Glendo Dam is expected to be 980,000 acre–feet (af), which is 108% of the 30–year average.

The total conservation storage capacity of the North Platte Reservoir System is approximately 2,815,800 af. As of January 31, 2019, the combined storage content in the North Platte Reservoirs was 1,726,000 af, which is 111 percent of the 30–year average.

Current releases are 530 cubic feet per second (cfs) from Seminoe Reservoir through the Miracle Mile, 500 cfs out of Gray Reef, and 0 cfs out of Guernsey Reservoir.

Reclamation will update the inflow forecasts again in March, April, and May.