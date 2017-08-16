Record crop, new personnel has Western Sugar optimistic about 2017 beet campaign

New personnel at the factory and a record crop in the field has Western Sugar Ag Manager Jerry Darnell excited about the 2017 campaign.

Darnell says the second root sample showed a 33.6 ton crop, a record for Nebraska, with a 17 and a half percent sugar. Darnell says the company has also made a change in the person who is running this year’s campaign. Jeff Kava , with 36 years experience from the Minn-Dak Farmers Cooperative , will be the new factory manager. Darnell says the priority has been to fix the issues that caused problems in Scottsbluff during last year’s campaign.

Darnell says they also have a new Vice President of Operations, Parker Tilmothy, and have brought back Tracy Bentley to be the Production Manager.

Darnell says they had some hail loss recently in Box Butte County that could impact yields, but less than one percent of the crop was lost this spring.

Darnell says early harvest will begin in Torrington September 5th,start in Scottsbluff September 12th and run through October 6th, when the regular harvest will begin. Darnell says they plan to operate Torrington through November, depending on the size of the crop at harvest.