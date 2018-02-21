Record low temperatures recorded throughout North Platte Valley

Arctic air that remained in place after the snow Monday has not only kept high temperatures low but also produced record low temperatures overnight and into early this morning.

The lows were as much as 27 below zero at Alliance. A record low was also recorded Wednesday morning at Scottsbluff, at 11 below, breaking a record of -8 on the books since 1894.

Record Lows This Morning:

Scottsbluff -11 (-8/1894)

Alliance -27 (-9/2006)

Sidney -10 (-6/1953)

Chadron -20 (-10/1918)

Torrington -10 (1/2011)

A year ago, as did much of the region, Scottsbluff enjoyed a record high temperature of 73 degrees.